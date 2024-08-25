AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott
Adam Scott is one shot from the lead entering the final round of the BMW Championship in Colorado. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Scott rallies to stay in BMW Championship title hunt

Neil Harvey August 25, 2024

Adam Scott has rallied late to salvage a tough day and sit one shot off the lead heading into the final round of the BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s playoffs.

The 44-year-old Australian entered the week battling to climb into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup points standings who advance to the season-ending Tour Championship from spot No.41 and is now projected to rise to No.9.

And he also has a 15th PGA Tour win in his sights after a fighting end to a difficult third round at Castle Pines in Colorado. 

Scott twice hit tee shots out of bounds – rescuing a bogey both times – in his two-over 74, which left him in outright second behind American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (70, 12-under) after starting the day with a three-shot lead. 

Bradley
 Leader Keegan Bradley shakes hands with Adam Scott after the third round. Image by AP PHOTO 

It could have been worse but for birdies at the 16th and 17th as he finished one shot clear of Swedes Ludvig Aberg (71) and Alex Noren (70), who were tied for third.  

“I kind of felt like I made a meal of that, and I didn’t feel like I did that much wrong,” said Scott. “A couple of drives were just not quite right, and a three-putt, and all of a sudden I’m kind of chasing.

“I’m in a good spot in the end of it to be one back.”

The Tour Championship outlook is not so bright for Scott’s countrymen, fellow former world No.1 Jason Day and Cam Davis.

After starting the playoffs inside the top 30, Day needs a strong final round to advance as he’s projected for No.32 after a 71 left him tied 37th in the tournament, 14 shots off the lead.

 Davis had a 72 to be tied 27th at two under but his chances appear to be over, projected for No.48.

He can take plenty of comfort from having already locked up starts in all the $US20 million signature events next year by being among the top 50 at the BMW Championship. 

Scott got off to an ugly start on Saturday, dropping four shots in his first four holes with a double bogey and two bogeys, having hit his opening drive way right over trees and OB and found water off the tee on the third.

But he’s still in a strong position to reach the Tour Championship for a 10th time in the FedExCup era.

Bradley, the 38-year-old 2011 PGA Championship winner, only scraped into the BMW Championship in the 50th and last spot but is now eyeing the BMW title. 

Bradley had only four pars, the last one on No.10. He went from three straight bogeys to two straight birdies, a bogey from short of the green at the par-3 16th and two closing bogeys.

“I played some brilliant golf but I hit also some terrible shots, too. I guess that’s the way of the world,” Bradley said. “But I’m proud of the way I fought there in the end.”

– with The AP

