AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Adam Scott plays a shot at the Australian PGA Championship.
Crowds were out in force to watch Adam Scott take an early lead at the Australian PGA Championship. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Scott’s hot start to lead Australian PGA

Murray Wenzel November 24, 2022

Adam Scott has surged to an early lead at the Australian PGA Championship thanks to four birdies in his first nine holes.

The 2013 Masters champion (four-under) had three tap-in birdies before the turn and an earlier birdie on the 13th at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane.

Danish talent Rasmus Hojgaard was a shot back, while Scott’s playing partner Cameron Smith was one-over at the turn.

Scott was dialled in despite the early tee-off, his precision iron play helping him bypass the treacherous greens that contributed to Smith’s early frustrations.

Nearly 1000 fans set their alarms to watch the marquee group that included New Zealand’s Ryan Fox (one-over), who was second to Rory McIlroy on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai this year.

Defending champion Jed Morgan, who won by 11 shots when he finished 22-under at the same course in January, was even through nine holes with three bogeys and three birdies.

Fox nearly drove to the green at the par-four 350m 16th but it was Scott who won the hole thanks to his pin-point approach.

Scott was at it again on the par-three 17th, a tap-in birdie followed by another short birdie putt on the 18th.

The 42-year-old has signalled his intent to add to his major title collection next year, reuniting with caddy Steve Williams on a part-time basis and set to spend more time in the United States in 2023.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.