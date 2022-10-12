AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers
Poverty could be eliminated if the federal government scraps tax cuts, Anglicare says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Scrapping tax cuts could fund welfare hike

Poppy Johnston October 13, 2022

Scrapping the federal government’s legislated stage three tax cuts would easily cover a boost to welfare payments above the poverty line.

Anglicare Australia research shows lifting payments for job seekers to $88 from $46 a day would cost $128.1 billion over 10 years.

This is considerably less than the $243.5b set to disappear from government coffers over the decade if the stage three tax cuts go ahead.

The analysis by the charitable organisation also found that for the cost of the tax cuts, the government could also fund the 36,000 social housing shortfall and increases to the parenting payment and the carer payment.

Collectively, the organisation says these poverty-eradicating measures would cost $208b.

The stage three tax cuts effectively create a flat rate of 30 cents in the dollar for people earning between $40,000 and $200,000.

The Albanese government has been under pressure to scrap the third stage of the tax reforms, with some arguing government finances are in a much worse position than when the tax cuts were legislated – with Labor’s support – in 2019.

However, senior ministers have repeatedly said ditching or revising the tax cuts, due to come into force in 2024, is not on the table. 

Also ahead of the Albanese government’s first budget on October 25, Industry Super Australia has called on the government to crack down on unpaid super.

The peak body for the industry super sector said the government should mandate the payment of super with wages rather than every three months.  

That’s because it can be difficult for workers to keep track of payments when super is paid every quarter.

“Each year Australian workers are missing out on billions in super they are legally entitled to and that means a less secure future for them and their families,” ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

ISA also wants the government to beef up Australian Taxation Office enforcement in the October budget.

