AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Leah Dean and son Alexander, 13, in Melbourne
Leah Dean and son Alexander say using a social script helped them better prepare for vaccination. Image by LEAH DEAN
  • health

Scripts make jab easier for autistic kids

AAP February 20, 2022

Melbourne mum Leah Dean knows better than most that attending a COVID-19 vaccination appointment is anything but simple for children with autism.

Loud noises, crowds and bright lights anywhere, let alone at a busy immunisation hub – coupled with the uncertainty of a brand-new experience – can make her teenaged son very anxious.

But with the help of a set of special step-by-step instructions called a social script, 13-year-old Alexander was recently able to successfully have both his shots.

Autism advocacy body Amaze in partnership with National Disability Services and supported by the Victorian government have created a series of such tools for autistic kids.

Their launch coincides with the national 5-11 year old vaccination roll-out but it’s hoped the scripts will aid all autistic children and young people and their supporters. 

The documents include photos and simple text to show those with autism what they might see or encounter during a new experience, aiming to reduce anxiety and worry.

“Thinking about having Alex vaccinated was a bit concerning at first as I didn’t know how he would handle the process,” Ms Dean said.

She says the social script prepared Alex for each of the various steps he had to follow during his appointment such as wearing a mask and having his temperature taken.

“It also prepared him for how he might feel afterward, which meant he experienced less anxiety.

“The social script also gave choices he could make such as wearing a hat and sunglasses to the appointment to help him cope better with light, and ear muffs or headphones to help manage sound.

The script meant Leah and Alex didn’t need to think of everything, just “personalise it to our situation”.

Amaze CEO Jim Mullan says the organisation received government funding to develop the scripts as well as a suite of other resources to help autistic people of all ages get vaccinated.

“Preparation for a new experience is crucial for autistic people,” he said.

“We now have seven COVID-19 social scripts for different age groups and different settings, and feedback has been extremely positive about them all.”

National Disability Services CEO Laurie Leigh says her organisation greatly values the partnership’s efforts in supporting children with disabilities to receive the jab.

“These social scripts are an engaging and valuable resource for all children and young people, carers and families in understanding what is involved … and the different support options available to them,” she said.

To download social scripts and access other resources, visit www.amaze.org.au/autismconnect or contact the Autism Connect national helpline on 1300 308 699

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.