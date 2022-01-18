AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW RFS member in the search for Charlise Mutten
Crews continued to search for nine-year-old Charlise Mutten in dense bushland amid drizzle and fog. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS
  • missing person

Search for 9yo continues amid bad weather

Tiffanie Turnbull January 19, 2022

As the search for Charlise Mutten near the NSW Blue Mountains enters its sixth day, a team of more than 100 people are searching for “a glove, sock, sandshoe” or any sign of the nine-year-old.

Charlise on Thursday disappeared from the Wildenstein Private Gardens where she had been holidaying with family in Mount Wilson.

Crews – including dog units, homicide detectives, rescue choppers and volunteers from the SES and Rural Fire Service – on Tuesday continued to scour the dense bushland nearby amidst drizzling rain and fog.

Volunteers are looking for “a glove, sock, sandshoe or anything” that might tell rescuers where to focus their attention, one RFS member told AAP.

Police have also searched a stretch of the Hawkesbury River at the weekend, and seized a ute and a boat as part of their investigation.

Detectives on Tuesday returned to the property where the girl was last seen.

A neighbouring resident told AAP his wife had been reading early on Friday morning when she heard a car heading up the road without headlights.

“She went to the window and got out of bed and saw through the trees the shadow (of the vehicle),” the neighbour said.

“People go out at night and usually have headlights.”

Charlise is Caucasian, between 130cm and 140cm tall, and thin. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was wearing a pink top with a round neck collar, a black knee-length skirt and pink Nike thongs.

