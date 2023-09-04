AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two teens have died in a crash involving off-road motorbikes
Two teens have died in a crash involving off-road motorbikes and a quad bike in Melbourne. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • road accident

Search for answers after teens die in dirt bike crash

Rachael Ward September 4, 2023

Two teenagers have died, two children are seriously hurt and a father is injured following a crash involving off-road motorbikes in Melbourne’s west.

The crash happened on Beattys Road at Grangefields, about half an hour from Melbourne’s CBD, at 6.35pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old Altona Meadows woman and a 17-year-old Hoppers Crossing boy collided head on while riding on a sealed public road, according to Victoria Police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lineham.

He said the crash happened near a private property where about 50 people had gathered and they rushed to help.

The woman died at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital where he later died.

Two boys, aged six and 11, were also injured and taken to a local hospital by family but investigators do not know if they were on the back of the dirt bikes or watching.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t received much in the way of co-operation with the family so we’re not too sure as to how they received those injuries,” Det Sen Sgt Lineham said on Monday.

A 43-year-old Altona Meadows man, who is the father of the young woman killed, was seriously injured after his quad bike hit a road sign.

Investigators do not know if he was responding to the first crash or had been riding with the teenagers.

“The bikes aren’t registered, they’re unlicensed, they’re not fit for purpose on the road anyway and they shouldn’t have been on it in the first place,” Det Sen Sgt Lineham said.

Victoria’s road toll has risen to 202, up from 162 this time last year.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or information about what happened is urged to contact police.

