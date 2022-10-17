AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney.
Minutes from the RBA's October meeting are expected to shed light on its surprise lower rate hike. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Search for clues in RBA call to slow hikes

Poppy Johnston October 18, 2022

The direction of interest rates will be guided by employment and inflation figures following the shock slowdown in policy tightening this month.

The logic behind the Reserve Bank of Australia’s surprise decision to ease back to 25 basis point hikes, instead of the 50 basis point lift priced in by markets, will be revealed in the minutes of the board’s October decision.

The central bank took its foot off the accelerator in October after four consecutive 0.5 percentage point hikes that have driven up the cost of mortgage repayments for homeowners.

JP Morgan economists expect the minutes to reflect the bank’s data-driven approach to monetary decision-making when they are released on Tuesday.

October employment figures and September-quarter inflation are the notable data releases ahead of the November decision, with jobless figures due on Thursday and the quarterly consumer price index to be released next week.

Westpac economists have warned the surprise shift to 25 basis points in October could have unintended consequences.

The concern is that the RBA’s decision may have boosted confidence and delayed the slowdown in demand, keeping inflation higher for longer.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said a turnaround in the bank’s monthly confidence survey for the month suggested consumers were indeed feeling more confident after the RBA’s decision.

The collapse of the Australian dollar against the American dollar following the announcement could also fuel inflation, Mr Evans said.

The decision has also made a return to 50 basis points more dangerous.

“Just as we saw an overreaction in confidence from a positive shock, the impact of a larger tightening than expected is likely to be too damaging from the RBA’s perspective,” he said.

That’s why the bank’s economists expect the tightening cycle to go on for another month, but are sticking with 3.6 per cent as the end of the tightening cycle.

RBA assistant governor Michele Bullock is also due to make a speech at the Australian Finance Industry Association conference in Sydney.

