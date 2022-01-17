AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charlise Mutten
Charlise Mutten has been missing from a property at Mt Wilson in the Blue Mountains since Thursday. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • missing person

Search for missing 9yo enters fifth day

AAP January 18, 2022

The search for missing nine-year-old Charlise Mutten in rugged bushland in the NSW Blue Mountains has entered its fifth day.

Charlise was reported missing on Friday morning, with her parents telling police they last saw her on Thursday at a property at Mount Wilson, 20km north of Katoomba.

More than 100 police and emergency personnel – including dog units, homicide detectives, rescue choppers and the SES – are scouring terrain RFS volunteers described as “extremely rugged with very thick bush in parts” for the schoolgirl.

A stretch of the Hawkesbury River was also searched, after police on Saturday seized a white boat from the property she disappeared from.

Police have grave concerns for her safety, Chief Inspector Garry Sims said on Sunday, but believe Charlise could survive this time in the bush.

“There’s water in the bush so we are hopeful Charlise will be able to sustain herself until we find her,” he said.

Charlise is Caucasian, between 130cm and 140cm tall, and thin. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was wearing a pink top with a round neck collar, a black knee-length skirt and pink Nike thongs.

