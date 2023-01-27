AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A missing radioactive capsule is smaller than a 10-cent piece.
A radioactive capsule that has gone missing in WA is smaller than a 10-cent piece. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • disaster and accident

Search for missing radioactive capsule

Aaron Bunch January 28, 2023

An urgent search is underway for a potentially dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck as it was transported from a West Australian mine to Perth.

A radioactive substance health warning has been issued along a 1400 kilometres freight route from the Pilbara to a depot in the Perth suburb of Malaga.

“We are starting to comb roads and other areas in the search zones, specifically Great Northern Highway in Perth’s northeast,” David Gill, a Department of Fire and Emergency Services superintendent, said.

Hazardous material experts are searching for the 8 by 6 millimetre solid capsule, which was last seen on January 10 at a mine site north of Newman.

Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson said the small silver cylinder was a 19-becquerel caesium 137 ceramic source commonly used in radiation gauges.

“It emits both beta and gamma rays, so if you have contact or close to you, you could either end up with skin damage, including skin burns … and if you have it long near you it could cause acute radiation sickness,” he said.

Dr Robertson said the unit emits about two millisieverts of radiation per hour, which is the equivalent of having 10 X-rays an hour, and long-term exposure could cause cancer.

“Our concern is someone will pick it up, not knowing what it is, think this is something interesting (and) keep it … not knowing what they are actually dealing with,” he said.

Authorities believe the container the capsule was in collapsed due to road vibrations and the unit fell through a bolt hole.

The public has been warned not to touch the dangerous device and stay at least five metres away, and contact emergency services.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.