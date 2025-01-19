Cyclone off WA, flood search in NSW as Qld dams spill

A tropical cyclone has formed off Australia’s western coast, as eastern states deal with the fallout from damaging storms and continuing rain.

Tropical Cyclone Sean was declared on Sunday morning north of the Pilbara Coast in Western Australia, with the category one storm expected to strengthen.

The cyclone has halted iron ore exports across much of the Pilbara, where about 43 per cent of the global iron ore trade and 7.5 per cent of the global LNG trade is sent from.

A storm tide is expected between Port Hedland and Exmouth as the cyclone progresses.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said there were grave fears for the occupants of a car that was swept away. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS

Emergency services conducted several flood rescues around northern NSW as heavy falls continued, with hopes the rain will ease.

A car was swept off a causeway at Limpinwood near the border with Queensland about 9.30pm on Saturday.

No one was inside the vehicle when it was found in floodwaters.

“Police and emergency services have got grave fears, but a search is currently under way,” Premier Chris Minns told reporters on Sunday.

Elsewhere two people were trapped in a vehicle as floodwaters rose, while two others requested evacuation when they became isolated, and ten cows were rescued after entering floodwaters at Bulahdelah on the state’s mid north coast.

Stormy weather pushed sand up Bondi Beach to cover pavements. Image by Rounak Amini/AAP PHOTOS

Warnings are in place for several rivers with minor flooding beginning on the Bellinger River after more rainfall.

Showers and wind are forecast for northern NSW on Sunday as the rain heads north.

In Queensland, heavy overnight rain in the state’s southeast has caused swollen dams to spill, sparking flood warnings.

Cooloolabin Dam in the Sunshine Coast, Little Nerang Dam in the Gold Coast, Leslie Harrison Dam east of Brisbane and Maroon Dam in the Scenic Rim all increased outflows following the rain.

“If you are downstream of the dam, please avoid potential hazards such as fast-flowing or deep water near waterways and floodplains,” Seqwater warned.

Upper Springbrook on the Gold Coast recorded 141mm of rain in 24 hours while Mt Cotton south of Brisbane was battered by 110mm.

In NSW, local MPs called for disaster relief following the powerful storms which left thousands of residents without electricity.

More than 17,000 customers remained without power about 11am on Sunday as crews continue working to restore connections.

“We’re hoping to have an additional 10,000 reconnected by this afternoon,” Mr Minns said.

The NSW SES has been responding to severe weather impacting much of the state. From Syd through to the Central and North Coast, our crews are supporting local communities alongside emergency service partners. Update: NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing, on location in the Hunter. pic.twitter.com/iJPMMBkSpA — NSW SES (@NSWSES) January 18, 2025

The SES has received almost 8300 calls across four days, the majority for fallen trees after heavy winds.

Severely affected areas of Maitland, Port Stephens and Snowy Valleys have been offered federal and state government support.

But those in other regions were wondering why they were left out, the coalition said.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said large swathes of his electorate had gone days without power.

“They need to be able to access essential supplies and start to repair what has been damaged,” the Nationals representative said.

Wagga Wagga independent MP Joe McGirr told AAP he had been informed the government was waiting for an assessment form, but said there was no question support should be extended.

Thousands of people in NSW were still without power on Sunday morning after a week of wild weather. Image by Rounak Amini/AAP PHOTOS

Mr Minns dismissed “silly and inflammatory” suggestions non-government seats were being excluded from support.

“There’s no evidence that my government has ever pulled a stunt like that … if they’ve got a township, community … that needs help, my phone is always on,” Mr Minns said.

One man died when his car was hit by a tree on Wednesday while others were injured on Friday when a large tree hit pedestrians in Sydney’s city centre.