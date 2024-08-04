AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of an ambulance
A man with Legionnaires' disease who was admitted to hospital on July 27 has since died. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Second Legionnaires’ patient dies, outbreak slows

Caitlin Powell August 4, 2024

A second Legionnaires’ patient has died but the disease outbreak in north and west Melbourne is “stabilising”.

A man in his 60s died on August 1 after being admitted to hospital on July 27, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

As of Sunday, there are 77 confirmed patients while test results for seven suspected cases are due soon.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve seen an increase of two cases, and that’s compared with an increase of 24 a few days ago,” Chief Health Officer Dr Clare Looker told reporters.

A file photo of Clare Looker
 Chief Health Officer Clare Looker says the number of disease cases seems to be decreasing. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

“This strongly suggests that the number of cases is decreasing and the situation is stabilising.”

About 75 of the confirmed cases and all of the suspected cases have been hospitalised.

Victoria’s Department of Health has not yet confirmed the origin of the outbreak, but it has said the source is most likely linked to a water cooling tower in the Derrimut and Laverton North area, which is where investigations are focusing.

“Already our teams have visited and inspected and tested 54 of the highest-priority sites with cooling towers,” Dr Looker said.

“While we’ve not yet identified a single cooling tower, there is a high likelihood that we have already tested and treated the source.”

The department’s investigation has found no link between the outbreak and a recent industrial fire in Derrimut.

It also found no evidence to suggest Legionella outbreaks are directly caused by large industrial fires.

The department is working with the Bureau of Meteorology and air scientists to understand how weather patterns in July might have contributed to the outbreak.

Victorians experiencing a chest infection should make sure they seek medical care, Dr Looker said.

People most at risk are adults aged over 40 years, especially those with other medical conditions, people who are immunocompromised, or those who smoke.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.