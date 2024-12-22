AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A burnt-out synagogue in Melbourne.
Arson damage at a Melbourne synagogue - NSW will make security upgrades easier at places of worship. Image by Yumi Rosenbaum/AAP PHOTOS
  • religion and belief

Security upgrades made easy for places of worship

Samantha Lock December 22, 2024

Churches, synagogues and mosques are cleared to become high security fortresses to better protect worshippers following a spate of attacks and protests across the country.

The NSW government says it will make it easier for places of public worship to upgrade security while it also considers new laws to better protect religious freedoms.

Churches, mosques and synagogues will no longer require a Development Application for most security upgrades under an amendment to the Places of Worship State Environmental Planning Policy.

The changes will mean the buildings will be able to install bollards, fencing, lighting, security cameras, safety glass and reinforced doors through an exempt planning pathway.

More than 3900 churches, 167 mosques and 25 synagogues will be eligible to immediately begin upgrading security without the need for lengthy planning approvals.

NSW Premier Chris Minns.
 Chris Minns says places of worship need better protection from arson and vandalism attacks. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

NSW Premier Chris Minns said several recent incidents of vandalism and arson against religious buildings in the state had prompted the need for heightened security measures.

“Places of worship should be sanctuaries of peace and safety,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“Sadly, these steps are necessary to enable security upgrades to public places of worship, without the need for planning approval, so that all of our people can attend their chosen place of worship freely and safely.”

A Sydney mosque.
 Mosques will be among places of worship where security upgrades will be made easier. Image by AP PHOTO 

NSW is also considering reforms to regulate protests outside religious institutions and places of worship that aim to intimidate or prevent people from practising their faith.

The announcement comes after a recent rise in religiously motivated incidences in Australia, including a fire bombing attack on Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue and Islamophobic graffiti found sprawled across an underpass in Sydney’s west.

Earlier this month, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan announced proposed laws to better protect people at places of worship from protesters, similar to the state’s laws for abortion clinics.

Protests are set to be banned outside places of worship and demonstrators barred from wearing face masks and balaclavas or displaying flags of listed terrorist organisations including those of Hamas and Hezbollah and several white nationalist groups.

