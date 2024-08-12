AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Pop
Alexei Popyrin in action as he beat Sebastian Korda in the Montreal Masters semi-finals. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Seed-slaying Popyrin surges into Montreal Masters final

AAP August 12, 2024

Giant-killer Alexei Popyrin will attempt to become the first Australian to win an elite ATP Tour Masters 1000 series title in more than 20 years when he meets Andrey Rublev in the Montreal final.

World No.62 Popyrin extended a brilliant run of upset victories as he earned his spot in the decider with two victories in one day.

The 25-year-old Olympian from Sydney defeated last week’s Washington title winner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 in his semi-final on Sunday night.

Hours earlier he won a tight quarter-final battle to oust fourth-seeded world No.6 Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 after coming within two points of defeat.

Popyrin
 Alexei Popyrin reacts during his win over world No.6 Hubert Hurkacz. Image by AP PHOTO 

Popyrin had already overcome 11th seed Ben Shelton and seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in previous rounds.

“It’s an amazing achievement for myself, to be honest, and sometimes you have to pat yourself on the back,” Popyrin said about reaching the final.

“I’ll do that tonight, but tomorrow it’s all hands on deck and back to work.”

Popyrin will be seeking the third, and biggest, title of his career against fifth-seeded Russian Rublev on Monday night (Tuesday AEST).

He’s already set to rise to a career-high world No.30 on the back of his feats this week and a win would propel him to No.23 in the world as well as locking up an all-important seeding for the US Open starting in two weeks.

No Australian has won a Masters 1000 series title since Lleyton Hewitt successfully defended his Indian Wells crown in 2003.

Popyrin is following in the footsteps of countryman Alex de Minaur, who made the final of the Toronto Masters 1000 event last year, before losing to Jannik Sinner.

The Montreal title won’t come easily.

World No.8 Rublev has victories this year in Madrid and Hong Kong among 16 career titles and he made relatively quick work of Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-4 6-1 in a rain-interrupted first semi-final earlier in the evening.

The 26-year-old had beaten top-seeded Australian Open champion Sinner 6-3 1-6 6-2 in their quarter-final on Saturday night and is 21-7 in hardcourt matches this season.

Popyrin beat Rublev in the first round at Monte Carlo at the start of the clay season and arrived in Montreal after winning two Olympic matches on clay at Roland Garros.

But he has adapted quickly to hardcourt and has spent nine hours and 54 minutes on court on his way to the final.

Rain previously washed out play Thursday night and all of Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through, putting the event behind schedule.

With The AP

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.