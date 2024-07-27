AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Dr Hessom Razavi with Afghan refugee Mrs Hosini.
Dr Hessom Razavi is keenly attuned to how the eye health of refugees can fall by the wayside. Image by HANDOUT/LIONS EYE INSTITUTE
  • refugee

Seeing clearly: 20/20 vision restored for refugees

Farid Farid July 27, 2024

Refugees suffer higher rates of sight impairment than the general population, according to a new study, while a pro bono service has been launched to restore their 20/20 vision.

Shirin Hosini, who left Afghanistan due to persecution and sought asylum in Iran and Turkey before being resettled in Australia last year, was going blind because of cataracts.

Under the steady hands of opthamologist Dr Hessom Razavi and the Lions Eye Institute team, she was able to travel from Sydney to Perth for desperately needed surgery, which restored her vision.

Iranian-born Dr Razavi is keenly attuned to the struggles of refugees and how eye health often falls by the wayside as other priorities in a new country take over such as finding a house and a job.

Dr Hessom Razavi meets with Mrs Hosini and her son
 Dr Razavi (second left) says speaking to Mrs Hosini’s son in Farsi put his mother at ease. Image by HANDOUT/LIONS EYE INSTITUTE 

Dr Razavi was forced to escape the hardline regime himself at a young age because his family members were being jailed.

“If you’re trying to get from A to B, going from danger to safety, you’re not going to have a choice but to carry on and address your first priority, which might be surviving in a transit country,” he told AAP.

“Mrs Hosini’s family had only just arrived and they were apprehensive and trepidatious about surgery but when I spoke to her son in Farsi, within minutes you could tell he was relaxed and they were happy to come to WA.”

Dr Razavi is the co-author of a study published this month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public health that found newly arrived refugees have high rates of visual impairment.

The paper examined nearly 495 refugee patients who accessed the optometry assessment of the state-funded Refugee Health Service in South Australia.

Of the 124 cases of visual impairment, 78 per cent were treated with corrective lenses and 11 per cent were due to cataracts.

A close up of an eye of an Afghan refugee
 Recently arrived refugees have higher rates of eye problems, according to a study. Image by HANDOUT/LIONS EYE INSTITUTE 

Dr Antonietta Maldari, senior medical officer with SA Refugee Health Service and a co-author with Dr Razavi, said vision issues are not picked up in refugee populations unless thorough health checks are conducted.

“If you’re going to school in Australia and you’re struggling with reading, the teacher will say you have to get your eyes checked, whereas refugee kids sometimes haven’t had the opportunity to have their eyes checked overseas because of their situation,” she noted.

Recognising a dire need among indigenous and refugee communities to access eye care, Dr Razavi has treated hundreds of patients in the past two years, since the InReach service has been up and running at the Lions Eye Institute in Perth.

The service employs a collaborative care model with an ophthalmologist, optometrist and ophthalmology registrar offering free specialist treatment and surgeries provided through foundations and donations to plug gaps in an overstretched public health system.

“The reality is that organising an interpreter, organising transport, organising a case worker, confirming an appointment, sending the appointment notice in their own language, requires more than people expect and extra legwork to get people to the right place at the right time,” Dr Razavi said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.