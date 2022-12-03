Seeing the world without being able to see

Brushing past The Boss on the streets of New York City is a once-in-a-lifetime moment not to be missed.

Except when it is because having low vision means not seeing him.

“I walked past Bruce Springsteen once in New York only to realise after the fact, as others whipped out their cameras before he was whisked away in a limo,” says Vision Australia general manager Michael Linke.

“The world around me is a blur.”

Mr Linke has very poor vision but a very big passion for seeing the world. He documents his extensive and frequent trips in a blog.

Despite the fact he’s been travelling for 40 years, though, he says some things just don’t get easier for those who have low or no vision on the road.

“My trip overseas next week carries the same amount of trepidation as my first flight did all those years ago,” he tells AAP.

“Airport navigation is the toughest.

“Airports are big places and the signs are designed for people who can see. Getting to, and through, security can be an issue. I can’t read the instructions on what rules apply at that specific airport – they are always different.”

Yet by far the biggest challenge is not missing out.

“You are keen for a holiday to somewhere exotic but your eyesight limits the experience,” says Mr Linke who cannot see more than a metre away and is considered legally blind.

“You don’t see the killer view or you walk past that attraction because you didn’t see it.”

Last month, tour operators Cocky Guides won silver in the 2022 NSW Tourism awards for their accessible tours.

The operation specialises in creating and delivering sensory experiences at over 60 destinations for more than 1000 blind and low-vision Australians.

“By visiting destinations with our travellers and working with tourism operators throughout the country, we advocate accessible tourism with each tap of our traveller’s white can or paw print from their dog guide,” says founder James “Buck” McFarlane.

“It’s our number one priority to make sure our travellers feel comfortable, supported and included.”

Cocky Guides offers group or personalised packages including transport, accommodation, activities and hospitality. And guide dogs are welcome everywhere.

The trips are “custom-designed to stir your emotions and senses”, according to the website.

Taking time to cultivate more accessible tours and travel opens the world up to people with low or no vision, Mr Linke says.

Being up front about disabilities when someone travels works to their advantage, he adds.

At the airport Mr Linke prearranges for someone to meet him to help with baggage, security and gate location, making the experience far less stressful.

At the Taj Mahal, he was invited to join a guided tour specifically designed for people with the same restrictions.

“I visited the Kennedy Space Centre when I was in Florida a few years back. I told them beforehand I was low vision and they arranged a hands-on tour for me,” he says.

“I got to sit in the cockpit of a space shuttle.

“I have found people and businesses are accommodating once they know.”

Not everywhere gets it right though, Mr Linke says.

On a recent trip to a Canberra exhibit, there were no facilities to cater for low vision, so his wife had to read out all the information.

“This creates two problems: one, it interrupts other visitors; and two, it robs me of my independence,” he explains.

On a trip to Boston, he got “lumped” in with a general tour for people with disabilities to be presented with a wheelchair.

“The travel industry could learn a little more about specific needs,” he says.

“This would ensure guides and hosts know who is in the group and also allow them to tailor some experiences so everyone enjoys it a little more.”