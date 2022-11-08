AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Seibold is the new head coach of NRL side Manly.
Anthony Seibold has been officially announced as the new head coach of NRL side Manly. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Seibold confirmed as Manly’s NRL coach

Jasper Bruce November 8, 2022

Anthony Seibold has officially been confirmed as Manly’s next head coach after weeks of build-up that began with the dismissal of his predecessor Des Hasler.

Seibold won Dally M Coach Of The Year during his only season with South Sydney in 2018 before a failed stint with Brisbane, where he struggled to inspire on-field results and win over the club’s old boys.

Manly chairman Scott Penn endorsed Seibold, a former Sea Eagles assistant, as a candidate for Hasler’s job before the ex-coach had been sacked.

But Seibold could only be sworn in once he stepped down from his role with the English national rugby union team, where he was an assistant to head coach Eddie Jones.

On Tuesday evening rugby league’s worst kept secret finally became public with Seibold named alongside new assistant coaches in ex-Cronulla mentor Shane Flanagan and Jim Dymock, who also agreed to three-year deals.

Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said the appointments signalled a new beginning for the club.

“Anthony has an incredible knowledge of the game and what is required at the highest level,” Mestrov said.

“We believe Anthony is the ideal person to lead this very talented and strong playing group to achieve success in the years ahead.

“Shane brings a wealth of experience to the club and has a great understanding of the pressure and demands associated with the NRL. He will be invaluable to Anthony and the Sea Eagles.

“Jim has an enormous amount of respect across the NRL, both as a former player and as a coach. He knows what needs to be done, having represented NSW, Australia and Tonga. He is also a Clive Churchill Medal winner.

“There is plenty of exciting times ahead at Manly.”

The Sea Eagles will hope Seibold can unite a playing group thwarted by this year’s pride jersey saga, which sparked a poor run of form and ultimately cost Hasler his job.

Manly finished the season with eight consecutive losses, seven of which came after seven players chose to miss a must-win game against the Sydney Roosters rather than wear a one-off jersey themed around LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

The Sea Eagles, who advanced to a preliminary final in 2021, finished the season in 11th place.

