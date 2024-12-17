AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Seibold.
Anthony Seibold has re-signed to remain Sea Eagles coach until the end the of the 2027 NRL season. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Seibold inks two-year deal to oversee Manly transition

Scott Bailey December 17, 2024

Anthony Seibold will be given the chance to look after Manly’s trickiest transition period in more than a decade, after inking a two-year extension as coach.

Mooted earlier this year before talks were put on hold mid-season, Seibold officially put pen to paper this week on a deal that will see him stay at Brookvale until 2027.

Seibold’s contract comes after the Sea Eagles took steps forward in his first year in charge in 2023 after the previous season’s Pride Jersey saga, before reaching the second week of the finals in 2024.

The deal will make Seibold’s tenure the longest at Manly since Des Hasler’s first stint between 2004 and 2011, which took them from the verge of extinction to premiership giants.

“I think everyone has clearly seen the improvement in the playing group over the last 24 months,” Seibold said.

“We have had year upon year gains on both sides of the footy.

“We want to continue to grow and improve, and that is the opportunity we have got over this pre-season going into 2025.”

Manly struggled through the transition out of Hasler’s premiership-winning teams, missing the finals in 2015, 2016 and 2018 as a host of veterans bowed out.

Another challenge now awaits the Sea Eagles.

Daly Cherry-Evans will decide in coming months whether he will retire after next season, or play on beyond his 37th birthday and into 2026.

Cherry-Evans is the longest-serving halfback at any NRL club, and has been at the helm of Manly’s attack since 2011.

Daly Cherry-Evans.
 Daly Cherry-Evans celebrates Manly’s elimination final win over Canterbury in September. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

Manly’s forwards leader for close to a decade, Jake Trbojevic, will be nearing 33 when he comes off contract at the end of 2026.

Seibold’s new deal means he will be given the chance to navigate through that period at Brookvale.

Manly have signed promising young halves Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh, but the most likely option is Tom Trbojevic moving to five-eighth.

That would allow Lehi Hopoate to be given the No.1 jersey, where he is viewed as the long-term talent for the team’s next generation.

They have also made a point to sign up forwards long term, with Haumole Olakau’atu (2031) and Taniela Paseka (2029) both extended in the past year.

There is a view at the club that the salary cap will open up for them in 2027, allowing a chance to make a heavy dent in the market next November.

“We have got some stability in our environment in regards to staff and players,” Seibold said.

“To have my contract extended out for another couple of years is something that I was really keen to do.

“I have enjoyed my coaching immensely since I came here two years ago.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.