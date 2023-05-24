AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has described the behaviour at PwC as "outrageous". Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Senators to probe government action on PwC scandal

Paul Osborne May 25, 2023

Finance department officials are set to be grilled on how the government plans to respond to the scandal over consultants PwC.

In January, a now former PwC partner was caught sharing confidential federal government tax policy information to drum up business.

The partner shared Treasury information on measures to bolster tax laws, including rules stopping multinationals from lowering their tax bill by shifting profits from Australia to other jurisdictions.

PwC’s CEO has since stepped down and the firm has announced an investigation into its governance, culture and accountability led by former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski, who sits on a number of corporate boards.

Treasury referred the matter on Wednesday night to the Australian Federal Police, who will consider if criminal charges should be laid.

They noted the “seriousness of the misconduct” in announcing their decision to involve the police.

The government has taken steps to strengthen the Tax Practitioners Board to stamp out unethical behaviour and flagged further action, but has yet to detail what that will look like.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, who will appear at a Senate estimates hearing alongside officials in Canberra on Thursday, has described the behaviour at PwC as “outrageous”.

She says it seriously challenged the trust between government and such private sector firms, and the government would be seeking to reduce its reliance on consultants.

The Greens want the government to ban such contracts.

Centre for Public Integrity research shows the volume of contracts with the “big four” consultancies – PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte – has surged 400 per cent in the past decade.

In 2021/22, the public service contracted $1.4 billion with the four firms.

On Wednesday, senators heard the attorney-general’s department was “having another look” at a contract with PwC for managing workflow.

In a separate Senate estimates hearing, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said he had “serious concerns” about the actions of PwC personnel across a number of government areas.

