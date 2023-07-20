Senior robodebt bureaucrat suspended from $900k role

A senior public servant who oversaw the unlawful robodebt scheme has been stood down from her position at the Department of Defence following the royal commission findings.

Kathryn Campbell, who was previously the secretary of human services and later the foreign affairs department, has been involuntarily stood down from her advisory role at defence, AAP has confirmed.

She was suspended without pay from July 10, three days after the royal commission report was tabled.

Ms Campbell was made an adviser on the AUKUS security partnership in June 2022, with a salary of $900,000 a year.

Greens senator Barbara Pocock said proper process did not appear to have been followed when Ms Campbell was transferred from foreign affairs to defence.

“She was given a golden parachute across into a job paid over $900,000 and it looks like it was all built backwards,” Senator Pocock told Sky News.

“Here’s a problem person, we have to get them out of the way, how do we create a job and how do we preserve their salary?

“It’s not the way things should work in the public sector, it’s not proper management of taxpayer dollars and I think Australians expect better.”

Ms Campbell was singled out in the royal commission report into robodebt.

The commission found the former secretary gave misleading evidence to cabinet about robodebt but stayed silent because then-minister Scott Morrison wanted to pursue it and the government wouldn’t be able to achieve budget savings without it.

While the commission said she was “likely to mislead because it contained no reference to income averaging or the need for legislative change”, Ms Campbell said it was an “oversight”.

However, the commission said such claims were extraordinary for someone of her experience.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the decision to suspend Ms Campbell was made by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and “appropriate bodies”.

Mr Albanese said the royal commission identified failings within the public service and there was a need to respond.

“Most people who have a look at the human tragedy that was caused by robodebt and the findings of the royal commission are very, very clear about failings by the Morrison government and indeed going back to when Scott Morrison was the minister,” he told ABC Radio on Thursday.

Mr Albanese did not say if the suspension would be permanent.

He said the government would respond in an appropriate way to the findings of the royal commission, which were “more damning than anyone was expecting”.

But Senator Pocock said the Albanese government still had questions to answer about how Ms Campbell obtained the defence role.

“Here we are looking at a principal architect of a process which caused so much damage, heartache and loss for families across our country,” she said.

“It’s cost a great deal of public money to create this employment for (Ms Campbell), it wasn’t done by the book, it wasn’t done in the way that most jobs within the public sector are created and that leaves a lot of questions to answer.”

The Greens senator said she did not have plans to refer the Ms Campbell’s defence appointment to the national anti-corruption commission.