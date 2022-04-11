AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signage at The Star Casino in Sydney (file image)
The Star has been accused of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime and fraud. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • casino and gambling

Senior Star boss to front casino probe

AAP April 12, 2022

Star Entertainment’s top risk and legal manager will front a high-profile inquiry into the fitness of The Star Sydney to hold a casino licence.

The royal-commission-style inquiry into the Sydney casino has so far sparked the resignation of Star CEO Matt Bekier, and led to calls for a similar inquiry into the ASX-listed company’s two Queensland casinos.

Paula Martin, Star’s chief legal and risk officer, will resume in the witness stand on Tuesday morning after commencing her testimony late on Monday.

The inquiry is working its way up the gaming operator’s internal hierarchy, with Star top brass Mark Walker, Harry Theodore, Greg Hawkins and Mr Bekier also due to appear at the probe, helmed by Adam Bell SC, this week.

On Monday, Andrew Power, Star group general counsel, completed his evidence after being quizzed over his knowledge of legal and compliance practices at the embattled casino operator.

He denied watering down an internal report on the casino’s dealings with notorious Macau-based junket operator Suncity and its backer Alvin Chau.

He also rejected knowing “sham documentation” was being created to facilitate the use of Chinese debit cards at the casino, in breach of rules.

The inquiry has previously been told that Suncity – a group with alleged organised crime links – had an exclusive access deal over a VIP room known as Salon 95 at The Star where an illegal cage was operated.

It has also heard claims Star enabled money laundering at its international operations, disguised gaming transactions as hotel accommodation expenses, and allowed patrons to walk out of the casino with large numbers of gaming chips.

The probe was sparked by reports accusing Star of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its gaming facilities, including The Star Sydney.

