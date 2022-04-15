AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
One in five aged pensioners would consider re-entering paid work.
One in five aged pensioners would consider re-entering paid work to cover expenses, a survey finds. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Seniors could help fill labour shortages

Michael Ramsey April 16, 2022

Older Australians are prepared to return to work and could be part of the solution to addressing critical labour shortages, advocates say.

A survey of about 4000 aged pensioners by National Seniors Australia shows 20 per cent would consider re-entering paid work after retirement.

Another 16 per cent already have.

Most respondents cited money as their motivation, describing their struggle to make ends meet on the pension.

National Seniors is lobbying the federal government to exempt employment income from the age pension means test.

Currently, every dollar earned over the $480 threshold results in a 50-cent reduction to the fortnightly pension.

National Seniors chief executive John McCallum says this creates a strong disincentive for older Australians.

“This traps pensioners at low quality of life, including too many in poverty,” he said in a statement.

“The nation is crying out for workers in so many industries. Allowing pensioners to work would help these industries, the pensioners and the Australian economy.”

About 14.2 per cent of Australians 65 and over are in the workforce compared to 24.7 per cent in New Zealand.

Another 450,000 seniors could be added to Australia’s workforce if NZ’s participation rate was replicated, the advocacy group says.

Respondents to the survey said they needed additional income to cover living expenses.

“We have been scammed out of our retirement savings and despite my disability, we need to find an income source,” one said.

Another said their ex-partner had a gambling problem and they had no superannuation to fall back on.

Unemployment in Australia remained steady in March at four per cent. Both the Reserve Bank of Australia and Treasury are forecasting an unemployment rate of 3.75 per cent later this year.

Delivering the federal budget last month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the jobless rate was heading towards a 50-year low.

Industry groups including the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have urged the next federal government to use all available levers to address labour shortages.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.