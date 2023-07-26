Series win the focus as Warner denies retirement talk

David Warner has rubbished rumours he and Steve Smith are set for immediate retirement, adamant his only focus is on arguably the biggest Test match for a generation of Australian cricketers.

Thursday’s fifth Test shapes as legacy-defining for this current Australia team, with a win or draw ensuring an Ashes series victory on foreign soil for the first time since 2001.

Australia’s series-winning drought in England is the side’s longest in any nation, even outlasting the team’s struggles in India and around the subcontinent.

But the build up to the match at The Oval has been hijacked by whispers Australia’s two most senior players are on their way out, with an Ashes series victory seen as the perfect exit point.

That rumour was repeated by former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday, who claimed on Fox Cricket he had heard the match at The Oval would be Warner and Smith’s last Test.

The comments raised eyebrows for Australia, with Warner vehemently denying the suggestion on Tuesday.

“I won’t take that too seriously … I don’t have an announcement,” Warner told reporters.

“And Smithy (is retiring) too apparently. It’s a joke.”

Warner has already flagged his intention to retire after the SCG Test against Pakistan in January, and confirmed on Tuesday there had been no change to that plan.

That will leave selectors with a decision to make on the opener’s future ahead of the home summer, after Warner admitted he had left runs out on the pitch while averaging 25.12 in this series.

But the 36-year-old made clear there had been no temptation to go out early at The Oval, as his former captain Michael Clarke did eight years ago.

“Not at all,” Warner responded when asked if he had considered retiring immediately.

“This is about us as a team. And if we win, it’s about a team celebrating and that’s what we’re here for.

“It’s about winning the series. I came here last time – it was a draw. Hopefully we can go away with a series win and then that’ll be a fitting Ashes campaign for us.

“We’re here as a group. We’re united and hopefully we can achieve that.”

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins was confident neither Warner nor Smith were planning on walking away at The Oval, labelling the suggestion “completely made up”.

Cummins remains focused entirely on this week.

Australia arrived at The Oval 2-1 up four years ago, having celebrated their goal of retaining the Ashes a few days earlier in Manchester.

They were beaten in the final Test, with the series nonetheless considered a success after retaining the urn.

This time, Australia have spoken only about winning the series from the moment they arrived in England in late May, ahead of their World Test Championship final success against India.

“It’s a big week,” Cummins said.

“If we win this one and you look back, it’s been an incredible tour over. We’ve played five games, we’ve won three and only lost one.

“It’s already a fantastic tour. But to go home winning the urn will be phenomenal.

“It’s a final thing to tick off the list of titles to win for a few of the guys. You never know if you’ll get another chance to do it.”