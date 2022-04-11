Labor frontbenchers ‘expected’ to keep job

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has expressed faith in his leadership team, saying he expects his shadow cabinet will retain their portfolios in government, should the opposition win the federal election.

While in Launceston in the northern Tasmanian seat of Bass on the first full day of election campaigning, Mr Albanese said he had a united team behind him.

“I have full confidence in all of my team, including Jim Chalmers as treasurer and others in their respective portfolios,” he told reporters.

“My team are doing a good job, my team have confidence in myself as leader … none of my team are heading for the exit door in the middle of an election.”

He conceded there was the possibility some shadow cabinet members may not want a particular portfolio in the future or turn down the offer to be minister.

“I expect that everyone will be in their current jobs. That’s my starting point,” he said.

Mr Albanese’s team was also forced to defend him after an early morning gaffe where he didn’t know the unemployment rate or cash rate.

He initially attempted to sidestep the question when asked by reporters, but admitted not knowing the unemployment rate when pressed.

The Labor leader apologised, saying he was only human and would own up to his mistakes.

“When I make a mistake, I’ll fess up to it, and I’ll set about correcting that mistake,” Mr Albanese said.

“I won’t blame someone else, I’ll accept responsibility. That’s what leaders do.”

But he maintained he was focused on the cost of living.

“The thing that matters to people is the interest rate that they pay and no one out there is paying (the cash rate of) 0.1 per cent on their mortgage,” he told Sky News.

Labor’s campaign spokesperson Jason Clare said “politics is not a pop quiz”, turning the slip up into a test of character after Mr Albanese issued a mea culpa.

“He made a mistake and took responsibility for it. I think this reveals we have a good and honest leader,” Mr Clare told reporters.

“That is what Aussies want to see in a leader, a bit of honesty. We haven’t had an honest prime minister in this country for a long time.”

Grabs of the gaffe dominated news headlines throughout the day and subsequent interviews with Labor politicians, overshadowing Mr Albanese’s announcement of $6.5 million in funding for better care for children with a hearing loss.

He pledged $1.5 million to fund the development of the digital HearHub platform, an online service that will deliver hearing tests and support for families.

Labor will also establish two new Shepherd Centres, which run the platform, in Launceston and Hobart with $2.5 million of funding behind them.

A new Shepherd Centre in Sydney’s southwest will also receive $2.5 million.

But Mr Albanese received a frosty reception from some voters in Tasmania, with one angry about the leader’s handling of bullying allegations levelled against Labor MPs following senator Kimberley Kitching’s death last month.

Devonport resident Gillian Windler heckled the opposition leader, yelling “Kimberley Kitching lives on”.

“All he had to do from the get go is say we’re going to investigate this issue,” she said.

“It’s like with any workplace, that’s all we’ve asked for. I just think it’s time people realise it’s not a done deal, you can’t just move on to another issue.”