Police inspect the bus that crashed in the hunter Valley.
Families are grieving after a bus rollover in the Hunter Valley killed 10 mainly young people. Image by AP PHOTO
  • road accident

Shaken community mourns young people lost in bus crash

Samantha Lock June 14, 2023

The victims of one of Australia’s worst bus crashes are being remembered as vibrant people with promising lives ahead of them as families and communities grieve their loss.

The close-knit Hunter Valley town of Singleton is reeling after Sunday night’s crash claimed 10 mostly young people, seven of them local to the area. 

A junior doctor, a husband and wife and a mother and daughter were among those who died while returning from attending a wedding at the Wandin Estate Winery in Lovedale.

They had links to communities across Australia but many were also connected to the Singleton Roosters footy club.

Two of the victims were Nadene McBride, who coached the Singleton Roosterettes, and her 22-year-old daughter Kyah who played in the team.

Husband and father Graham “Banger” McBride remains in hospital, coming to terms with his loss.

“There are no words to describe the grief our family is feeling at this time,” the McBride family said in a statement.

Kyah’s boyfriend, Kane Symons, also died in the crash and was remembered as a keen surfer, a remarkable leader and a genuine friend by his former Tasmanian Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club.

Also killed were Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott who both played for Singleton Roosters teams and leave behind two young children.

Tori Cowburn, who also died, was captain of The Roosterettes and also played netball, touch football, tennis and basketball. 

Darcy Bulman, a 30-year-old investigator for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission travelled from Melbourne with her partner for the wedding celebrations.

Her life was also tragically cut short and her partner is believed to be among the injured.

Rebecca Mullen, a junior doctor and Singleton local working at Calvary Mater Newcastle hospital, was one of the younger victims unable to be saved.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said Ms Mullen had ahead of her a “long and illustrious career in medicine” but she was taken too early.

“This has made a very dark day even darker for NSW Health,” Mr Park told reporters on Tuesday.

Others who died were Zach Bray who was working as a mining engineer in the Hunter region and engineer Angus Craig who had worked with mining company BHP in Queensland. 

Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said her close-knit community was struggling to come to terms with the extent of the loss.

A vigil held at the Singleton Baptist Church on Tuesday evening saw many in the community come together to mourn the losses and show their support. 

The owners of local hotels have begun offering accommodation to the victims’ families, with many needing extended stays in the area.

The bus driver, Brett Button, 58, faced Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of deadly dangerous driving.

