‘Shallow’ thanks as NSW nurses protest

Six out of 10 NSW intensive care nurses have “no intent of sticking around” once the Omicron outbreak subsides as nurses prepare to rally outside a western Sydney hospital.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association says there is a feeling of “despair” among ICU nurses in a recent survey they conducted.

“There are members who are telling us that they will get through this crisis, and then that’s it,” acting assistant general secretary Michael Whaites told AAP.

“There are a lot of them saying, ‘Three to five years, tops’. They can’t see themselves giving anything more than that.”

Mr Whaites said he was not sure how many nurses and midwives at Liverpool Hospital would join Thursday morning’s protest.

Regardless of how many could protest, nurses “desperately need” the government to commit to improving staff-to-patient ratios, Mr Whaites said.

“At the moment staffing is based on a calculation that goes over the week, and we know it’s not working.”

He said calculating ratios shift by shift instead could help address understaffing in the hospitals.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday that NSW Health modelling showed the state’s hospitals had capacity and were still faring better than the envisioned “best-case scenario” based on outbreaks in London and South Africa.

Mr Whaites said that did not match the reality of what staff in the hospitals were enduring.

Hearing a commitment from Mr Perrottet that staffing ratios would be addressed would provide “hope” to nurses that things would improve in the future, Mr Whaites said.

It would do more than repeated thanks and praise for health workers, which were “shallow, and they’re not backed up by actions” he said.

“If he was thankful for the work that nurses and midwives are doing in this state at the moment, he would sit down with them and say, ‘We will introduce safer staffing across the system … have faith, stick with us, things will be better in the future’.

“But there’s no actions. There’s just words and our members are increasingly frustrated by it.”

Senior nurses were leaving and being replaced by less experienced staff who lacked support, and by the time they became an expert in a particular specialty, “they’re done… they feel that they can’t stay”, Mr Whaites said.

The state recorded 21,030 new cases on Wednesday, including its millionth case of the pandemic, with more than 90 per cent of those coming in the Omicron outbreak.

There were 29 deaths, hospitalisations dropped to 2794 and intensive care admissions to 175, with 75 people on ventilators.