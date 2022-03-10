AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Shane Warne's body is being flown home to Australia from Thailand.
Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • celebrity

Shane Warne starts journey home

AAP March 10, 2022

Shane Warne is on his way home.

The 52-year-old died from a suspected heart attack last week, sparking widespread grief as fans mourned the loss of one of the world’s best-ever cricket players. 

The Dassault Falcon 7X left Thailand’s capital Bangkok at 8.25am local time and is destined for Melbourne.

Thai Police said earlier this week autopsy results showed his death was due to natural causes.

Following his death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on Friday, Warne’s body was taken by ferry to the mainland city of Surat Thani, and then on to Bangkok.

Warne’s family has accepted the government’s offer of a state funeral, to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30. 

The MCG was the stage of the leg spinner’s famous Ashes hat-trick in 1994 and 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006, his final series before he retired from international cricket.

The stadium is across town from Upper Ferntree Gully, the outer Melbourne suburb where Warne was born.

Warne’s family issued a statement on Monday night describing the night of his death as the beginning of “a never-ending nightmare”.

“Looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable,” his father and mother, Keith and Brigitte said.

“Hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief.”

Warne’s son Jackson wrote: “To my brother, my best friend, to my Dad, I love you so much. I don’t think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart.”

Warne’s youngest daughter Summer said she wished she could have hugged him “tighter in what I didn’t know were my final moments”.

Eldest daughter Brooke said she loved him “to infinity and back” and would miss him forever.

“I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever,” she wrote.

Ticket information for the state funeral is yet to be released, but the Victorian premier said there will no crowd cap at the venue, which can hold up to 100,000 spectators.

“It’s a fitting venue to say goodbye to someone who created so many indelible memories on that ground,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters at parliament on Thursday.

“It’s Australia’s greatest sports stadium. He, without a doubt, is one of Australia’s greatest sportspeople, and it’s the best place to say goodbye to him.

“We wish we weren’t doing it, of course, he’s gone too soon.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.