Shield postponed after positive COVID test

The fate of Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with NSW hangs in the balance after Victorian allrounder Will Sutherland tested positive to COVID-19 and day one was postponed.

Victoria’s entire camp were put into isolation on Friday and retested after the positive result came through just hours before the 10am toss at the SCG.

Further analysis is also being undertaken on Sutherland’s test, after it showed some anomalies while authorities wait on the second batch of tests.

Victorian officials are also investigating how Sutherland could have contracted the virus, with Fox Sports claiming he had attended a house party which has since had more than 12 positive cases.

Such a visit would not be a breach of biosecurity rules, with restrictions lightened on Victoria and NSW players after Ashes squad members had played their last domestic game with the groups.

It’s therefore understood the positive test does not impact on the Victorians inside the Queensland bubble ahead of the Ashes, which includes Marcus Harris and Australia A representatives Scott Boland and Nic Maddinson.

“In the course of routine COVID-19 testing, Will Sutherland has returned a test result which requires further analysis,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“The Victorian team is currently self-isolating while this analysis and investigation takes place.”

Officials are unsure how long the match will be postponed for, but it’s understood there will be no play on Friday with a call to be made that afternoon.

The entire NSW and Victorian squads have been fully vaccinated, with cricket the first sport to reach full dosage across the country at domestic level.

But the postponement of Friday’s fixture marks a significant point in Australian sport.

It is the first cricket match and top-tier sporting fixture in the country to have a match impacted by a positive test within a vaccinated group.

Overseas, sporting matches have traditionally continued if there are enough players to take the field once positive cases and close contacts are removed.

That was also the case in England’s county cricket competition in 2021, as part of the lead up to the Ashes.

But Australia have continued to adopt a more conservative approach through the pandemic.

That was highlighted when a Shield match between Tasmania and Queensland was postponed last month due to border concerns amid fears of an outbreak in Brisbane.

Sutherland has played in the two Shield matches between the sides in the last four weeks, with Victoria winning both.