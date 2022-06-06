AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ABS RETAIL TRADE STOCK
Australians are keen to shop at stores that use sustainable practices, a retail report shows. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Shoppers prefer sustainable stores: report

Marion Rae June 7, 2022

Most Australians want to shop at outlets that use sustainable practices, and don’t mind paying more for less waste.

Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of Australians believe the retail industry creates too much waste, a report released on Tuesday found.

Some 63 per cent would be willing to pay more for products made using ethically sourced or sustainable materials and practices.

The sustainable retailer in 2022 is investigating, questioning suppliers and responding to what customers want to see on climate change and ethical products, according to e-commerce analysts Power Retail and sustainability advisory group The Purpose Agents.

Top sustainable retailers named in the report are Flora and Fauna, World’s Biggest Garage Sale, vegan retailer Biome, underwear firm Modibodi, toxin-free Go for Zero, B2C Furniture and ethical shoemaker Twoobs.

Go For Zero founder Ellie Degraeve says starting with something simple can create a ripple effect across your staff, workplace, customers, and communities.

“Perfection isn’t the goal – change is,” she said. 

“Transitioning from plastic to sustainable pens, for example, or from bottled water to an under-sink purifier and glasses for your customers.”

However, the report found carbon neutral claims rank low among the sustainability practices that make a retailer appealing, because it’s difficult for consumers to see and understand.

Crucially for retailers chasing the return customer, one in two Australians would be more likely to return to an outlet with sustainable or ethical practices, the Power Retail Sustainability Spotlight report said.

One in three consider a product’s life-cycle and packaging before purchasing it.

And almost half of those surveyed (47 per cent) prefer shopping with retailers that explain their sustainability approach.

The majority (56 per cent) of consumers say recyclable packaging appeals most, followed by lack of animal cruelty (42 per cent) and knowing where the product has come from (41 per cent).

Many businesses see sustainability as a trade-off with growth and profit.

But data from the report shows sustainable practices create long-term value, minimise business risk, and attract customers and talent.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.