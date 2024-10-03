AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of supermarket shelves
Fines could be brought in to penalise supermarkets that breach a stronger unit pricing code. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

‘Shrinkflation’ targeted in supermarket crackdown

Tess Ikonomou October 3, 2024

Supermarket giants have been put on notice over “shrinkflation” as tough penalties are developed under a wider crackdown on the sector.

The Albanese government is looking to introduce “substantial” fines for supermarkets who breach a strengthened unit pricing code, which gives consumers timely price comparisons.

The practice of “shrinkflation” – when a product is sold for the same price though its size has been reduced – is in the government’s sights as households across the country struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Labor was also making changes to Australia’s consumer watchdog to ensure it remained a “tough cop on the beat”.

“We are cracking down on supermarkets to help Australians get a fair deal at the checkout,” he said.

The government will consult on the code on areas including improving readability and visibility of unit pricing in stores and addressing inconsistent use of units of measure across supermarkets.

A file photo of supermarket goods
 The prime minister says the crackdown on supermarkets will help people get a fairer deal. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

A spokesman for Coles has said the company was committed to keeping prices low at its stores.

A Woolworths spokesperson has previously said pack and serving sizes were up to the individual manufacturer.

Coles and Woolworths make up almost 70 per cent of supermarket retail sales nation-wide.

On Tuesday, the government announced an extra $30 million for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, to help it complete more investigations and conduct enforcement.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones insisted there would be no tolerance for businesses taking advantage of consumers.

“The bar needs to be raised significantly,” he said.

“Australian consumers deserve fair prices, not dodgy discounts.”

The ACCC announced on September 23 it was taking legal action against Coles and Woolworths for allegedly misleading customers through discount pricing claims.

A mandatory food and grocery code has been released by the government for consultation, proposing multimillion-dollar penalties for retailers over serious breaches.

The previous code, which governed the relationship between supermarkets and suppliers, was voluntary.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.