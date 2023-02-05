Shy guy Mooy is the toast of Postecoglou’s Celtic again

Aaron Mooy, shy by nature, looked almost pained after being brought up for interview to collect his latest man-of-the-match award for Celtic.

“He doesn’t enjoy doing these (man-of-the-match) press conferences – but he needs to stop playing so well!” joked teammate Greg Taylor, standing alongside the reluctant Socceroo after Mooy’s latest “unbelievable” display in Celtic’s 4-1 win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Australian simply offered a modest smile – but then gave away nothing else after scoring his sixth goal since Christmas.

Asked by Sky Sports if his current splendid run of form might make him want to strike a longer-term deal at the Scottish champions, Mooy just smiled: ‘Long term?

“I’m getting a bit older … but I’m just enjoying what I’m doing day by day, that’s as far as I think ahead. So we’ll see …”

On this form, manager Ange Postecoglou just can’t leave him out the team. “Aaron was great again,” conceded the boss.

Mooy, who’s been thriving ever since returning from his impressive World Cup campaign, was involved in the first three Celtic goals at Perth’s McDiarmid Park.

Not normally known for any prolific scoring feats from midfield, he’s enjoyed a remarkably fruitful spell ever since his double against Hibernian at Easter Road on December 28.

And Mooy’s confidence was in evidence from the moment his brilliant little through ball in the 13th minute initiated the opening goal that set Celtic on their way to the win that keeps them nine points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table.

His vision with the pass effectively left three defenders floundering and set up Kyogo Furuhashi to put in the low cross that the unfortunate Andy Considine, in his 600th club game, could only bundle past his own keeper.

A long, looping ball over the top from Mooy nine minutes later set Jota away down the right, and his cross allowed Furuhashi to shoot home his 22nd goal of the season.

Though St Johnstone hit back with a thumping 25th minute shot from Drey Wright, it was Mooy who effectively killed off any hope of a comeback with a superbly dinked 37th minute goal.

Latching on to Jota’s pass, he needed just a touch before artfully lobbing the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Remi Matthews to make it three.

Mooy’s distribution proved excellent in the second half too before Postecoglou took him off for a deserved rest 11 minutes from the end.

Poor old Considine’s landmark day only got worse when he was sent off in added time for a foul on Oh Hyeon-gyu just outside the box, with Mooy’s replacement David Turnbull then hammering home the fourth from the resulting free-kick.

It meant Postecoglou’s side have now lost only once in 25 league games this season as they march towards back-to-back crowns under the Australian.

And if the quiet Mooy wasn’t going to sing his own praises, Taylor was happy to do it for him.

“He’s been unbelievable,” said Taylor. “Especially since the World Cup, ever since he’s been given a run in the team, chipping in with goals and assists.”