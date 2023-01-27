AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Stephen Silvagni
Stephen Silvagni has returned to St Kilda as list manager, linking up with close friend Ross Lyon. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Silvagni links up with Lyon at St Kilda

Oliver Caffrey January 27, 2023

St Kilda’s significant football department revamp continues with Carlton legend Stephen Silvagni returning to the Saints as list manager.

Silvagni is back at Moorabbin after he previously worked as an assistant coach during Ross Lyon’s first stint with the Saints between 2007 and 2010.

The experienced Graeme Allan has also moved into the club’s head of talent role after joining St Kilda back in 2018 in an advisory position.

It will be Silvagni’s first official job at an AFL club since his acrimonious split from the Blues at the end of 2019 after five years as Carlton’s list manager.

The 312-game great worked at GWS when the club was admitted into the AFL ahead of the 2012 season, before his switch to the Blues.

“It is an exciting time for the club to have two highly experienced football administrators come together to support the program,” St Kilda chief executive Simon Lethlean said.

“Given Graeme’s existing advisory role, his appointment to our head of talent and acquisition ensures a smooth transition, while Stephen adds another layer of experience to the program.

“Stephen will be focused on developing the club’s overall list strategy, while supporting Graeme and the wider recruitment team with talent identification and acquisition as the club seeks to bolster and develop its list.”

St Kilda’s football department has changed dramatically since Brett Ratten’s shock sacking as coach in October.

Lyon returned to the job at the Saints two weeks after Ratten’s removal, 11 years after he left St Kilda to become Fremantle’s coach ahead of the 2012 season.

Veteran administrator Geoff Walsh was appointed as the Saints’ football manager.

“St Kilda has seen significant change to its playing list over the past four years, and to ensure the program has every opportunity to succeed now and into the future, we need to continue to invest in our recruitment strategy with a focus on bringing in more elite talent, whether that be through trade or draft,” Lethlean said.

Allan and Silvagni will officially begin their roles on February 15.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.