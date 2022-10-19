AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons.
Ben Simmons (c) has the support of his coach and teammates as he heads back on the road in the NBA. Image by AP PHOTO
  • basketball

Simmons still in NBA trial and error mode

Murray Wenzel October 19, 2022

Ben Simmons’ Brooklyn teammates and coach are helping him cope with his anxiety, hoping he has not been “caught behind” as the Australian goes back on NBA tour.

Simmons’ return after a season missed due to mental and physical health issues remains the biggest talking point at a team not short on storylines.

He will suit up against New Orleans on Thursday (AEDT) alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and compatriot Patty Mills keen to prove his worth.

“That trial and error period is so important, and he’s still in it,” coach Steve Nash said of Simmons’ progression in four pre-season games.

“I’m glad he took some steps the last week … he’s got a lot of work to do and we will understand and recognise how difficult it is to take a year off of actual NBA games and be at your best.

“We want to push him to be more aggressive, to make mistakes so he can go through it faster. But at the same time I tell him I understand. 

“It’s uncomfortable to be aggressive when you don’t have your rhythm, timing, confidence or at least a long kind of sample size or runway to produce and to try.”

Despite his well-documented shooting weaknesses, the three-time NBA All-Star could potentially unlock a talented Nets team with his court vision and ability to defend the opposition’s best player.

Irving and Durant have not pushed him, though, aware of the mental battle the former Philadelphia talent is waging.

“I don’t think I have to talk to him a lot because I understand from a human level what it’s like to go through being nervous or having anxiety or overthinking something before it happens,” Irving said.

“We’ve got to dance every night, 82 games, and perform well. I like to think of it as going on a tour. 

“He’s going to get a chance to really work through circumstances that many people don’t think he can work through and they’re just waiting for him to fail.”

Durant said he understands how Simmons would be feeling.

“You get some anxiety because you know that your peers are doing this every day,” he said. 

“If you don’t do something every day, and while someone else is, you can lose a little bit of confidence. 

“You can lose some of that skill … I got a little bit of anxiety, not knowing, for sure. The train don’t stop going because you are injured.

“The whole league keeps moving, the game keeps evolving, so you don’t want to get caught behind.”

