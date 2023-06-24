Simpson defiant despite ’embarrassing’ 171-point loss

West Coast coach Adam Simpson insists that he remains the right person to lead the embattled club despite their record-breaking 171-point loss to Sydney.

The Eagles plummeted to a new low in their dismal season – and their heaviest defeat in club history – as the rampant Swans became the first AFL team to score a double ton since 2011.

It took the Swans only 26 seconds to boot their first major and they had little trouble piling on the goals from there for a 31.19 (205) to 5.4 (34) triumph over the Eagles at the SCG on Saturday.

A dejected Simpson conceded the performance was “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” but was adamant that he can guide the Eagles out of the slump.

“We have just got to accept it and make the most of it, and try and be more competitive because it was unacceptable tonight. It was embarrassing,” Simpson said.

“I’m not accepting it, but there’s not much we can do outside of keep rolling up our sleeves, train as hard as we can and try and get better.”

A solemn Simpson revealed that he had not spoken to the Eagles players in the immediate moments after the match but refused to share publicly where any conversations would head.

The Eagles’ coach since 2014 was unwavering when asked whether he was the right person to continue leading the club, answering with a forthright “yes”.

The bottom-placed Eagles have now lost their past 12 matches to stand at 1-13 for the season with a dire percentage of 47.3.

West Coast have been hit hard by injury throughout much of the season and only had two AFL-listed players available to play in their second-tier WAFL side.

Veterans Shannon Hurn and Jamie Cripps are expected to be available to face St Kilda next week, though Jeremy McGovern is likely to miss as the Eagles are again forced to call on their younger players.

“We have just got to keep giving these young players opportunities, they’re going to learn the hard way,” Simpson said.

“A lot of those guys with the full list, senior and younger players wouldn’t be playing. We haven’t got much of a choice.

“But there’s some positives in that. I know it looks like the end of the world at the moment, but the exposure these kids are getting, it’s going to pay us back.

“Not tomorrow and probably not next week, but keep exposing (young players) to playing at the SCG, playing against last year’s grand finalist, playing in different positions, trying to build some resilience. That’s what it’s all about.

“This will pass. It just hurts a lot at the moment.”