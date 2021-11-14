Six Olympians into Aust sport Hall of Fame

Dual gold medallist Anna Meares heads a list of six Olympians who are among the latest additions to the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame.

The cycling great is one of eight 2021 inductees, along with former Australia women’s cricket captain Karen Rolton and 12-time Paralympian Libby Kosmala.

The Olympic contingent includes hockey legend Jamie Dwyer, long-distance runner Steve Moneghetti, “Mr Water Polo” Tom Hoad, dual world champion hurdler Jana Pittman, and former Australia men’s soccer captain Mark Viduka.

“They are exemplars not only of their individual sports but also of what sport has to offer,” Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates said.

“They join an elite group in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

“It is no small thing to be in that company and they deserve their places.”

Moneghetti and Hoad, both outstanding athletes in their own right, are being inducted for their contributions as sports administrators.

“They have given back in such a substantial way,” Coates said.

The eight inductees will be honoured in a television special on December 2, when the winners of The Don and The Dawn awards will also be announced.

The Don award recognises the current Australian athlete or team whose achievements over the past 12 months are considered to have most inspired the nation.

It was won last year by Australia’s women’s T20 World Cup-winning cricket team, who were victorious in the final played in front of a world-record 86,174 fans at the MCG.

They were just the second team to win The Don in the award’s 23-year history, following the 2006 Socceroos outfit skippered by Viduka.

The Dawn is being awarded for the first time in 2021 to honour an individual, team or organisation – from this or a previous generation – who are courageous, brave and have changed sport for the better.

“The Hall of Fame forms a who’s who of Australia’s sporting greats,” Hall of Fame chair John Bertrand said.

“Being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of Australian sport.”