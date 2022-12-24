AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniel Johnson starred for Adelaide against South East Melbourne.
Daniel Johnson played a key role from the bench in Adelaide's NBL win over South East Melbourne. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Sixers dig deep for NBL win over Phoenix

Steve Barrett December 24, 2022

The Adelaide 36ers have overcome a sloppy start and a late scare to defeat short-handed NBL outfit South East Melbourne Phoenix 94-88.

After fighting their way out of an early 10-point deficit at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday, the Sixers’ firepower came to the party to forge ahead by 15 points inside the last four minutes.

With import Gary Browne (calf) and Ryan Broekhoff (hip) missing through injury, MVP candidate Mitch Creek (24 points) piggybacked the Phoenix to a 10-0 burst late to almost pinch victory.

Robert Franks (20 points) and Daniel Johnson (20 points in 17 minutes off the bench) led the charge for the 36ers, whose third successive triumph saw them move into the black with a 9-8 record.

“We had to fight for it,” Sixers coach CJ Bruton said.

“They made some tough shots early and any time you give up 32 (first-quarter) points, it’s not ideal.

“We did a very good job to manage that and get the lead at halftime.”

The home side was turnover-riddled early and repeatedly made to pay for their profligacy by former Sixers Creek and Kyle Adnam, who combined to steer Phoenix to a 32-26 quarter-time buffer.

The combination of Kai Sotto and Mitch McCarron dug Adelaide out of their early mire in the second stanza.

McCarron’s hook on the halftime buzzer gave the 36ers a 49-47 lead on the back of a much improved quarter underpinned by a commanding performance on the glass.

The size and rebounding differential was stark all afternoon as Adelaide outrebounded Phoenix 50-33.

Antonius Cleveland (11 boards), Sotto (10), Franks (eight) and Johnson (seven) cleaned up on the glass against the visitors, whose best rebounder was Creek with five.

With his interior scoring and hard work on the boards, Franks proved a handful for Phoenix in the third period, at the end of which Adelaide led 72-69.

They pulled further clear in the fourth before Creek’s late flurry created some momentary discomfort.

“We came into the game trying to believe we were the better team,” Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell said.

“We expected to win and we didn’t, so we’re disappointed.

“There’s work to do.”

