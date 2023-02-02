AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moises
Moises Henriques won the toss for the Sydney Sixers and opted to bat against the Brisbane Heat. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Sixers win toss, bat first in BBL prelim with Heat

Jasper Bruce February 2, 2023

The Sydney Sixers will bat first in the Big Bash grand-final qualifier against the Brisbane Heat after winning the toss at the SCG.

Thursday night’s winner will meet defending champions the Perth Scorchers for the decider at Optus Stadium this Saturday.

Both the Sixers and Heat are competing without their Test stars, who have flown to India for the Test series after appearing in the first weekend of the BBL play-offs.

Swashbuckling Sixers batter Steve Smith headlines the outs but the Heat are having to reconfigure their top order with Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Renshaw all away.

Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant and Nathan McSweeney all join the batting order for the Heat. The last time the sides met, McSweeney scored 84 runs.

For the Sixers, Kurtis Patterson replaces Smith at the top of the order. Veteran Daniel Hughes comes in for only his fourth game of the BBL summer and will bat at first drop in Patterson’s place.

The Heat are the only team the Sixers have not beaten this summer but the Sydneysiders are yet to taste defeat at the SCG from five games.

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Stephen O’Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed

Heat XI: Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c, wk), Max Bryant, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann. 

