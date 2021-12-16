 Skipper Steele signs long-term Saints deal - Australian Associated Press

Jack Steele
Star AFL midfielder Jack Steele (l) has added another five years to his contract at St Kilda. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Skipper Steele signs long-term Saints deal

Shayne Hope December 17, 2021

St Kilda co-captain Jack Steele has signed a new five-year contract on top of his existing deal, tying him to the AFL club until the end of 2027.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the competition’s best midfielders, finishing in the top-six of the Brownlow Medal count in the past two seasons.

Twice an All-Australian and club best-and-fairest winner, Steele took on the co-captaincy with Jarryn Geary in 2021 and skippered the side solo for 19 games, with Geary sidelined through injury.

“I’m so proud to make this commitment to the Saints,” Steele said.

“Pulling on the red, white and black is a privilege I have never taken for granted, and I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to do so for the next five years.

“I know what really counts is what happens when we walk back onto Marvel (Stadium) for round one next year and I believe in the group we have and the direction we’re heading.

“No matter what the season throws at us, I can guarantee that I will do everything I can to get myself and my teammates in the best position to bring home the ultimate prize for our loyal fans and members.”

Steele has extended his St Kilda contract one year before the previous deal was due to run out.

“We’re very happy to have Jack recommit to the club long-term,” Saints list manager James Gallagher said.

“Jack is universally admired by his teammates, coaches and St Kilda supporters, and it’s not hard to see why.”

St Kilda are on the competition’s longest active premiership drought, 55 years since their only AFL/VFL flag in 1966.

After reaching the second week of the finals in Brett Ratten’s first full season as coach in 2020, they missed the finals this year with a 10-12 record.

