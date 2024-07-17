Slater changes pack make up before Origin decider

Billy Slater has flipped his forward pack around for the State of Origin decider, opting to start Harry Grant, Moeaki Fotuaika and Felise Kaufusi at Suncorp Stadium.

While NSW stuck with the team as named on Wednesday night, Slater made three positional changes in the one-hour update before kick off.

Grant will start at hooker, moving Ben Hunt back to the bench, with the former having not played since Origin II due to a sternum injury.

Kaufusi will also run out in the second row, leaving Jeremiah Nanai on the interchange bench.

And Fotuaika has been elevated to the starting front row, with Lindsay Collins to play a bench role.

Queensland are hunting a third straight series win on Wednesday night, while NSW have only won two of 11 deciders played in Brisbane.