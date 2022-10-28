AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Slipper wants Wallabies' discipline
James Slipper wants his Wallabies to cut out the lack of discipline that's plagued them before. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Slipper looking for Wallabies discipline

Justin Chadwick October 29, 2022

Wallabies skipper James Slipper is urging his team to toe the line on the discipline front in Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Scotland have won their past three matches against the Wallabies, including a thrilling 15-13 victory last year.

That win by Scotland was the start of a lean 12-month period for the Wallabies in which they won just three of 12 games.

Slipper feels a lack of discipline has been a major weakness for Australia, particularly on easily avoidable penalties like offside.

The veteran prop wants to see a vastly improved effort during the upcoming Spring Tour, which takes in games against Scotland, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales over a five-week period.

“My one wish is that we’re a well-disciplined team,” Slipper said.

“The penalties that we can control – so the offsides, that sort of stuff – we’ve worked really hard on that over the last few weeks. 

“It is a simple fix. It’s an area of the game we need to be better at. 

“If we’re going to win Test matches, they come down to the wire, and teams can easily go three, six, nine up on you (if you commit penalties).”

The match against Scotland will mark the return of Michael Hooper for the first time since he took personal leave on the eve of the Rugby Championship.

Although Hooper isn’t ready to resume his captaincy duties just yet, his presence in the starting side is a huge boost.

“It’s great to see him back,” Slipper said. 

“He’s a big figure in the team. Just to have him around the squad at training has been great, not only me, but all the young players in the team.

“To have someone like that in the team playing this weekend is going to give us a bit of wind in the sails.”

Former Wallabies back-rower Jack Dempsey has been named on the bench for Scotland, and he’s sure to get a fiery reception if he makes his way onto the field.

“It adds a bit of spice to the game,” Slipper said. 

“There’s quite a few of his Sydney mates in the team who will be going after him.”

