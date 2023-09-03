AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tony Burke
"We have to take account of the fact small businesses don't have an HR department," Tony Burke says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Small firms excluded from labour hire crackdown

Poppy Johnston September 3, 2023

Small businesses will be carved out of the federal government’s workplace changes designed to stop labour hire workers from being underpaid. 

Businesses with 15 or fewer staff have been granted several exemptions from the government’s next tranche of workplace reforms to be introduced to parliament on Monday.

Workplace relations minister Tony Burke said the carve-outs would minimise the regulatory workload on small firms. 

“Ideally you want the same rights for people in every workplace but we have to take account of the fact small businesses don’t have an HR department,” he said on Sunday. 

The labour hire rules, which will make sure these workers are paid at least as much as employees for doing the same job in the same workplace, will not apply to small businesses.

Small firms will need to abide by new rules for casual workers but the option to convert to permanent will be extended from six to 12 months. 

The government will also introduce a voluntary small business wage compliance code to ensure accidental underpayments are not caught under new criminalised wage theft rules.

Those caught intentionally underpaying staff will be slugged with a possible penalty of 10 years in prison and hefty fines linked to the amount that was withheld.

Ahead of the bill’s introduction to parliament, Mr Burke also clarified how the changes to gig worker protections would work.

He said digital platforms such as Airtasker were not necessarily exempt and the industrial umpire would be looking for workers who satisfied its “employee-like” definition rather than making calls platform by platform.

“It’s not that Airtasker itself has some magic exemption,” he told ABC TV on Sunday in response to queries about the inclusion of disability care site Mable but not the use of Airtasker by the same care and disability workforce. 

Under the changes, gig workers will be privy to greater protections if they satisfy the employee-like classification.

To fall under this banner, workers need to have low bargaining power, low control over the work they are doing, and low pay compared to an employee doing the same job.

Asked how higher wages and better conditions for gig workers could push up prices for consumers, Mr Burke said it would be “very modest”. 

“It’s a smaller difference of whether you add anchovies to your pizza,” he said.

He said workers were typically earning about $3 or $4 less an hour than they would as employees, and closing that gap would come at a marginal cost to consumers when split across four or five deliveries an hour.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the government was intensifying cost of living pressures at a time when they were already stretched. 

“The attacks on business are at exactly the wrong time and will mean the people’s cost of living goes up,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.