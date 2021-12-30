Smith exit ends Australian darts title bid

Raymond Smith has been knocked out of the World Darts Championship, ending Australian interest in the sport’s premier event.

Smith was beaten by 4-3 in London by English veteran Mervyn King in the fourth round on Thursday.

Smith, who was bidding to become only the second Australian to reach the final since Simon Whitlock lost to Phil Taylor in 2010, was 2-0 and 3-1 up.

But the 55-year-old Englishman, fervently backed by a raucous home crowd, fought back before seizing the advantage in the final set with a spectacular 124 check-out on the bullseye.

Smith, who had been booed by the crowd at times and perhaps unwisely engaged with them, missed four darts at double top in the next leg and King capitalised to complete a final-set whitewash.

That put King into the last eight for the first time at Alexandra Palace since reaching the semi-finals in 2009.

“I could feel the atmosphere building and building as I made my comeback,” said King.

“It was nice to be able to dig in and take advantage of it.”

Smith was the last of five Australians in the 128 -player event after Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers and Ky Smith had been knocked out.