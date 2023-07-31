AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia batter Steve Smith in action at The Oval.
Steve Smith is unbeaten on 40 with Australia 3-238 at lunch on the fifth day of The Oval Test. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Smith, Head partnership keeps Australia in fifth Test

Scott Bailey July 31, 2023

Steve Smith and Travis Head have kept Australia’s hopes of an Ashes series win alive, with the tourists 3-238 in pursuit of 384 for victory when rain stopped play after lunch on day five at The Oval.

On a fittingly dramatic morning to finish the series, England troubled Australia early after benefiting from a change of ball late on day four.

While England could extract little movement on Sunday, it was a different story on Monday.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes had the ball swinging in their opening spells as Australia lost 2-6 in the first six overs.

David Warner was first to go for 60, edging off to a beautiful ball from Woakes in the opener’s last Test innings in England.

Usman Khawaja followed soon after falling lbw to Woakes (2-24).

Marnus Labuschagne also edged Mark Wood to second slip in the first hour on 13, leaving the door wide open for England at 3-169.

A ball change giving the bowling side a boost in Test cricket is nothing new, but the fact there was such a distinct difference in the appearance of the old ball to its replacement has raised eyebrows.

Cricket’s laws state that a ball must have “wear comparable” with the one it has replaced, however this Dukes ball appears far shinier and harder than the initial one.

“If that is the most similar then they don’t have enough balls in that box,” Ricky Ponting said on Sky’s commentary. 

“That is a huge contrast in the conditions of the two Dukes balls.

“I’m not sure whose job it is, but there should have been a lot more older ones in there.”

More drama followed just before lunch when Ben Stokes leapt up to catch Steve Smith at leg slip off Moeen Ali, only to drop the ball as he landed and his hand hit his knee.

Smith went to lunch on 40, with he and Head having offered Australia some safety with an unbeaten 69-run stand.

Smith has driven impeccably on his favourite ground outside out Australia, hitting the gaps at will.

The vice-captain is yet to hit a fourth-innings century in his career, but one here would put his side on the verge of their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

Head has also looked in good touch, racing along to 31.

He punched the first ball England veteran James Anderson bowled at him through backward point and later hit back-to-back deliveries from the seamer to the cover-point and mid-on boundaries.

The start of play was delayed by rain for 10 minutes at The Oval on Monday morning, and more wet weather has now stopped play resuming after the lunchbreak.

But working in Australia’s advantage is that a draw will be enough for them to win the series 2-1, after retaining the Ashes in the wet at Manchester last week.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.