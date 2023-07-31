Smith, Head partnership keeps Australia in fifth Test

Steve Smith and Travis Head have kept Australia’s hopes of an Ashes series win alive, with the tourists 3-238 in pursuit of 384 for victory when rain stopped play after lunch on day five at The Oval.

On a fittingly dramatic morning to finish the series, England troubled Australia early after benefiting from a change of ball late on day four.

While England could extract little movement on Sunday, it was a different story on Monday.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes had the ball swinging in their opening spells as Australia lost 2-6 in the first six overs.

David Warner was first to go for 60, edging off to a beautiful ball from Woakes in the opener’s last Test innings in England.

Usman Khawaja followed soon after falling lbw to Woakes (2-24).

Marnus Labuschagne also edged Mark Wood to second slip in the first hour on 13, leaving the door wide open for England at 3-169.

A ball change giving the bowling side a boost in Test cricket is nothing new, but the fact there was such a distinct difference in the appearance of the old ball to its replacement has raised eyebrows.

Cricket’s laws state that a ball must have “wear comparable” with the one it has replaced, however this Dukes ball appears far shinier and harder than the initial one.

“If that is the most similar then they don’t have enough balls in that box,” Ricky Ponting said on Sky’s commentary.

“That is a huge contrast in the conditions of the two Dukes balls.

“I’m not sure whose job it is, but there should have been a lot more older ones in there.”

More drama followed just before lunch when Ben Stokes leapt up to catch Steve Smith at leg slip off Moeen Ali, only to drop the ball as he landed and his hand hit his knee.

Smith went to lunch on 40, with he and Head having offered Australia some safety with an unbeaten 69-run stand.

Smith has driven impeccably on his favourite ground outside out Australia, hitting the gaps at will.

The vice-captain is yet to hit a fourth-innings century in his career, but one here would put his side on the verge of their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

Head has also looked in good touch, racing along to 31.

He punched the first ball England veteran James Anderson bowled at him through backward point and later hit back-to-back deliveries from the seamer to the cover-point and mid-on boundaries.

The start of play was delayed by rain for 10 minutes at The Oval on Monday morning, and more wet weather has now stopped play resuming after the lunchbreak.

But working in Australia’s advantage is that a draw will be enough for them to win the series 2-1, after retaining the Ashes in the wet at Manchester last week.