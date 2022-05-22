Smith, Herbert share Aussie honours at PGA

Cameron Smith has posted his best finish at a US PGA Championship after closing with a one-under-par final round in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Smith ended the tournament level with the card in a tie for 13th with fellow Australian Lucas Herbert, whose challenge faltered down the stretch.

Herbert made a spirited Sunday charge to give himself a glimmer of hope of catching Chilean leader Mito Pereira and snatching the Wanamaker Trophy.

He powered into a share of fifth place after reaching the turn in two under par for his round and three under overall at Southern Hills Country Club.

Herbert birdied the opening hole and briefly pulled the margin back to five shots with a second birdie at the third after Pereira took bogey on the same hole.

But successive bogeys on holes 11 and 12, where he needed a penalty drop after an errant tee shot, marked the beginning of the end for Herbert.

Another bogey on 14, followed by a double on 16 dropped Herbert to three over before he rallied to finish with consecutive birdies in a round of 71 to share 13th with Smith.

Pereira ultimately blew his big chance to become the first Chilean to win a golf major, making a double bogey at the last hole to open the door for American Justin Thomas to clinch a second PGA Championship in dramatic fashion.

Thomas, who started the day seven shots off the pace and fell eight behind after six holes, closed with a three-under 67 to force a three-hole play-off with fellow American Will Zalatoris (73) after both finished at five under.

Thomas birdied two of the three play-off holes to beat Zalatoris by a shot, adding the title to his 2017 US PGA Championship triumph at Quail Hollow.

Of the other Australians to make the halfway cut, Marc Leishman closed with a two-under 68 to be tied 34th at four over.

Cam Davis (70) shared 48th spot at six over, with Jason Day (73) finishing in a tie for 55th at eight over.