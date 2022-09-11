AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch failed in his last ODI innings but Australia set New Zealand a stiff target on Sunday. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Smith hits 105 as NZ set 267 in last ODI

Fraser Barton September 11, 2022

Steve Smith has ensured Australia will have a strong total to defend in skipper Aaron Finch’s final ODI after his 105-run knock anchored the hosts’ 5-267 total in their third match against New Zealand in Cairns.

Retiring ODI captain Finch didn’t have his fairytale farewell innings but the total still leans towards a series sweep for Australia, who lost the toss before hitting the highest score of the Chappell-Hadlee series thus far. 

The Black Caps took key early wickets again but lightning didn’t strike thrice as Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s 118-run partnership prevented the visitors from effecting a third straight top order collapse.

Trent Boult cleaned up Australia’s top order in the first two ODIs and looked ominous again after having Josh Inglis caught behind in the fourth over.

Finch was clean bowled by Tim Southee in the next, departing for five runs off 13 balls and walking off to a standing ovation in his 146th and final ODI.

But then Smith and Labuschagne came to the middle and wouldn’t bite on anything the Black Caps’ threw at them.

The hosts were 2-19 after 10 overs as New Zealand clearly won the powerplay yet again, but the fidgety Australian duo bided their time to inch the total upwards.

The pair raised the bat within an over of each other, for Smith his 28th ODI half century and Labuschagne his fifth, before the latter departed through a mistimed pullshot off Lockie Ferguson.

Smith then became just the third Australian to score an ODI century this year,  after Travis Head and Ben McDermott, before Mitchell Santner ended his 131-ball stay in the 45th over.

Labuschagne (52 off 78), Alex Carey (42n.o. off 43) and Cameron Green (25n.o. off 12) added valuable runs, leaving the Black Caps to chase a hefty target under lights for a first win over Australia in any format since 2011.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.