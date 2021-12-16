Smith in bizarre return to Test captaincy

Funny game, cricket.

Steve Smith lost the Australian captaincy in a bizarre cheating scandal.

Now, he’s back as Test skipper in arguably even more bizarre circumstances.

Had Pat Cummins sat at a different table at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday, he’d be leading Australia in the second Test against England.

But the chap at the table next to him was, during dinner, informed he had COVID-19 so Cummins, deemed a close contact, has been forced to isolate for seven days.

And so, the tables turn for Smith.

After the infamous sandpaper scandal during a Test in South Africa in March 2018, Smith was banned from international cricket for a year and barred from any leadership role for two years.

He was only returned to a leadership position on November 26, as vice-captain to new skipper Cummins.

Smith predicted “some negativity from some people” when appointed vice-captain.

He was right.

Fabled Test captain Ian Chappell and the legendary Shane Warne panned Smith’s return to the leadership role.

Both Chappell and Warne queried how Smith’s punishment for the Cape Town scandal differed from that of David Warner, who was banned for life from holding any leadership position after the sandpaper furore.

“If anything, I think Steve Smith’s crime was greater,” Chappell said when the appointments were announced.

“For a captain to say ‘I don’t want to know’ when cheating is involved, is not correct.

“Either Steve Smith has a two-year ban from captaincy and so does David Warner, or Steve Smith has a life ban and so does Dave Warner. Same thing.”

Warne, writing in his News Corp column, said point-blank Smith shouldn’t be vice-captain.

“He paid a huge price for his mistake,” Warne wrote.

“But his second chance is getting to play for Australia again and in my opinion announcing him as vice-captain opens up CA for ridicule and criticism.”

Smith himself knew such vitriol was coming.

“There will be some negativity from some people around it,” he said on November 26.

“I understand that and I get that.

“But for me, I know that I’ve grown a great deal over the last three or four years.

“I’m a more rounded individual. And in turn, I think it’s turned me into a better leader.”

Smith will captain Australia for the 35th time in Tests – he has a record of 18 wins, 10 draws and six losses.