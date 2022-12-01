Windies fight back after Smith masterclass

Steve Smith put his name alongside Sir Donald Bradman after turning his 29th Test century into an unbeaten double before West Indies mounted a small fightback in Perth.

On a big day two for Australia’s batsmen, Marnus Labuschagne reached the second double-century of his career with 204 before Smith also reached the milestone to allow the hosts to declare at 4-598.

The only disappointment was for Travis Head, who missed out on a ton of his own when he was bowled on 99 just before Pat Cummins called Australia in.

In response West Indies got through a tricky two hours before stumps, ending play at 0-74 and breathing life back into a contest that threatened to be entirely one sided.

Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul wore several blows to the body and one to the testicles in his 47 not out, as Australia’s bowling looked dangerous early.

But he recovered to cut well and even hook Cummins for six, with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite alongside him on 18 after Australia’s bowlers erred too short late.

But the star of the day was Smith, who finished unbeaten on 200 and looked as if he could have made many more after a faultless knock against a lacklustre attack.

With his reconfigured technique, his century brought him level with Bradman for most Test centuries and behind only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) of all Australians.

“Any time your name is mentioned alongside The Don it is pretty special and flattering,” Smith said.

“It was nice to get a big one today and set us up and put us in a good position.”

Asked if he had a goal of one day eclipsing Ponting’s tally, Smith said he did not.

“I’m 34 next year. I am not sure how long I will play for. We’ll see,” he responded.

“But 41 is a long way away. There are a lot of Tests in the next year for us, so hopefully I can get a few more in that period of time and go from there.”

More side-on in his stance and with less movement, Smith has been able to drive through the covers easier while also pulling in front of square.

He bounced to life in the middle session on Thursday in particular, with a lovely straight drive off a tiring Jason Holder the highlight.

Going after quick runs he played a superb cover drive off Jayden Seales before striking Alzarri Joseph for four.

In contrast, Labuschagne rode his luck significantly more.

After edging two consecutive balls to the boundary on Wednesday, he was dropped by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva on Thursday when on 194 and offered another chance when he cut just over Shamrah Brooks at gully.

But around that, he clipped the ball nicely off his toes and was supreme square of the wicket on both sides.

He brought up his double-century in emphatic fashion, cover-driving Seales for four before being caught behind off Brathwaite (2-65) two balls later.

When he went Head then upped the ante, hitting two glorious boundaries in his first five balls and cutting powerfully whenever offered width outside off stump.

His 99 came in 95 balls, but ended in heartache when he chopped Brathwaite onto his own stumps the ball after Smith reached 200.

At that point it looked like Australia were eying off the chance to run through West Indies and assume full control, but Brathwaite and Chanderpaul have shown otherwise.

“It was a job well done. But the job is far from over,” Brathwaite said.

“Tomorrow is very important. The first hour once again. It was good to see the fight but we need to continue it.”