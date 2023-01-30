AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Steve Smith.
Steve Smith has won a record-equalling fourth Allan Border Medal as Australia's best male cricketer. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Smith, Mooney named cricketers of the year

Jasper Bruce January 30, 2023

Steve Smith and Beth Mooney have been named Australia’s men’s and women’s cricketers of the year at the Australian Cricket Awards.

Smith collected his fourth Allan Border Medal, presented to the best male cricketer, on Monday night to join Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in winning the award four times.

After 3-2-1 votes from players, umpires and media were tallied, Smith (171 votes) comfortably beat out second-placed Travis Head (144) and David Warner (141) in third.

Despite falling out of favour in the T20I set-up, Smith sealed the medal with a tally of 1547 runs this season across all formats at an average of 55.3.

Smith reaped the rewards of a year-long process to revamp his batting technique and at the beginning of the home summer, said he felt the most comfortable at the crease that he had in six years.

He went on to make an unbeaten 200 runs against West Indies, his highest Test score since 2019, and backed it up with 104 runs in his home Test at the SCG against South Africa. At Test level, Smith has averaged 71.92 in the past 12 months.

For the second time, batter Mooney received the Belinda Clark Award as Australia’s best female cricketer after polling 129 votes.

Meg Lanning finished second in the tally with 110 votes, despite an extended leave of absence, and allrounder Tahlia McGrath placed third with 95.

Averaging 100.75 across 10 ODIs last year, Mooney was a crucial member of Australia’s gold medal-winning Commonwealth Games campaign and their triumph at the ODI World Cup campaign, where she was named in the team of the tournament.

Mooney was also named Women’s ODI Player Of The Year and in her most recent ODI, posted a career-high 133 runs to help Australia complete a clean sweep of the home series against Pakistan.

As part of the ceremony at Royal Randwick Racecourse, Test revenant Usman Khawaja was named the inaugural Shane Warne Men’s Test Player Of The Year for his consistency with the bat locally and abroad.

After breaking back into the side last summer, Khawaja cemented his spot in the Australian team as the most impressive batter on the Test tour of Pakistan. He set a new personal best in his most recent Test, managing an unbeaten 195 against South Africa at the SCG.

David Warner was named the ODI Player Of The Year, with Adam Zampa overlooked for nomination despite being selected in the ICC’s ODI Team Of The Year.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA AWARDS WINNERS:

Belinda Clark Award – Beth Mooney (129 votes)

2nd : Meg Lanning (110 votes)

3rd : Tahlia McGrath (95 votes)

Allan Border Medal – Steve Smith (171 votes)

Travis Head (144 votes)

David Warner (141 votes)

Women’s ODI Player of the Year – Beth Mooney

Women’s T20I Player of the Year – Tahlia McGrath

Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year – Usman Khawaja

Men’s ODI Player of the Year – David Warner

Men’s T20I Player of the Year – Marcus Stoinis

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year – Annabel Sutherland

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year – Michael Neser

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Courtney Seppel

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Lance Morris

Community Champion Award – Usman Khawaja

Woolworths Cricket Blaster of the Year – Mabel Tovey

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees – Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.