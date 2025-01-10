Smith on ‘little chat’ behind Connolly Test call-up

Steve Smith has revealed he pushed for Cooper Connolly’s inclusion on Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, the stand-in skipper explaining why he’s “quite big” on the latest Test bolter.

Connolly was the surprise packet of the 16-player squad announced for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, beating out fellow allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh for a spot on the plane.

The 21-year-old has played only four wicketless games of first-class cricket for an average of 61.80, memorably scoring 90 for Western Australia on debut in the Sheffield Shield final last season.

West Australian allrounder Cooper Connolly has been impressive in his first-class matches. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

He has since represented Australia in Twenty20 and one-day international cricket during a breakout 2024 – albeit without batting extensively in any of his four international white-ball appearances.

But Connolly impressed Test selectors during the recent white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, and with the 37 runs he made for Australia A against India in Mackay in October.

Smith, who takes the reins from Pat Cummins (paternity leave) after interrupted celebrations following their Sydney Test victory over India, pushed left-arm offspinner Connolly’s case as he attempts to replicate the spinning attacks often faced by Australia on the sub-continent.

“I had a little chat to Ron and Dodders (coach Andrew McDonald and selector Tony Dodemaide) in here after the game,” he said on Friday at the SCG ahead of his BBL return for the Sixers.

“I was quite big on someone like Cooper coming in, to be able to spin the ball the other way.

“You watch India – they have Axar (Patel) and Ravindra Jadeja – when a spinner gets tired or nothing’s happening they can turn to another spinner.

“I like the fit, having a couple of spinners going each way, it matches up really nicely.

“He’s a talented young kid and every opportunity he’s got he’s done really well.”

Three-time Test player Matthew Kuhnemann is likely to be favoured as a fellow left-arm offspinner, and previously worked with Connolly on a Cricket Australia tour to the MRF Academy in Chennai.

Right-arm offspinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy will also command selection while fast-bowling allrounder Beau Webster is in the box seat to retain his place given the Tasmanian’s excellent debut against India in this month’s SCG Test.

Connolly will have the chance to impress Australia’s coaching staff during a training camp in the United Arab Emirates before the squad’s arrival in Galle, where both Tests will be played.

“There’s lots to like,” CA chief selector George Bailey said.

“Technically, we like it. Temperament, we like. Character, we like. Clearly, skill set, there’s a lot to like there as well.

“He’s someone that we’ve had our eye on for a period of time.

“On the first-class front, there’s not a great deal of games behind him, but he is one that’s been around that one-day group.”

Smith is keen to call the shots again after doing so for the final two Tests of their last Indian tour.

“I understand those conditions really well, when the spinners are on, the angles that need to be created … tactically,” he said.

“I’ll try and pass on as much knowledge as I can.”