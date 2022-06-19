Smith out, Australia bat against Sri Lanka

Steve Smith’s quad injury has ruled him out of Australia’s third one-day international against Sri Lanka, with the visitors batting first in Colombo.

Smith was hurt while batting in Australia’s loss on Thursday night and while he battled on, medical staff have made the call to rest him.

His injury is a worry for the Australian camp with the first Test in Galle 10 days away and Smith’s expertise on spinning wickets looming as critical.

Mitchell Starc’s return from a cut finger has also been pushed back, not named for the third ODI despite speculation he could return in the match.

In positive news for Australia, Mitch Marsh has been able to return from his hamstring injury and will bat at No.3.

Pat Cummins has also been rested, with Jhye Richardson recalled and Cameron Green coming in for Mitchell Swepson.

The decision means Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Kuhnemann will act as the two spinners, with Marnus Labuschagne able to bowl some overs if required.

Sri Lanka have brought in attacking opener Niroshan Dickwella at the expense of Danushka Gunathilaka.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.

TEAMS

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage,

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann.