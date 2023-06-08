AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Smith scores hundred
Steve Smith marks his 31st Test ton, needing just two balls to get there on Thursday at The Oval. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Smith races to another century in World Test final

Ian Chadband June 8, 2023

Steve Smith has quickly raced to yet another hundred on the second morning of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

With two clipped fours to the legside boundary off the first two balls he faced from India’s Mohammed Siraj on Thursday morning – both leg-stump half-volleys – Smith was gifted the runs that took him to his 31st Test ton.

He joined Travis Head as an Australian centurion in the showpiece ICC final, with the South Australian also taking little time to go past 150 on Thursday, having faced 164 balls, in a knock that included 23 fours and a six.  

Smith’s century, completed off 229 balls with his 14th boundary off just the third ball of a sunny morning in London, put him one behind Steve Waugh on 32 and 10 behind Ricky Ponting as the leading ton-scorer in Australian Test history.

It was also his seventh Test hundred in England, matching Waugh – a figure only Don Bradman (11) has surpassed among Australian players.

